2011 Ford Fusion

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2011 Ford Fusion

2011 Ford Fusion

SEL

2011 Ford Fusion

SEL

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  Listing ID: 8735960
  Stock #: 248759
  VIN: 3FAHP0CG5BR338882

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour GRY
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 248759
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT ON. ABS LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

