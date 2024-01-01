Menu
Account
Sign In
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.

2011 GMC Canyon

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 GMC Canyon

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
11939136

2011 GMC Canyon

SLT

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1GTH6NFE0B8113890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2009 Volvo V50 2.4i for sale in Innisfil, ON
2009 Volvo V50 2.4i 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 GMC Canyon SLT for sale in Innisfil, ON
2011 GMC Canyon SLT 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet C1500/K1500 for sale in Innisfil, ON
2011 Chevrolet C1500/K1500 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2011 GMC Canyon