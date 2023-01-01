Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Hyundai Elantra

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Elantra

2011 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10092186
  2. 10092186
  3. 10092186
  4. 10092186
  5. 10092186
  6. 10092186
  7. 10092186
  8. 10092186
  9. 10092186
  10. 10092186
  11. 10092186
  12. 10092186
  13. 10092186
  14. 10092186
  15. 10092186
  16. 10092186
  17. 10092186
  18. 10092186
  19. 10092186
  20. 10092186
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10092186
  • Stock #: 256915
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE0BH040158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

AIRBAG LIGHT ON.AIRBAGS ARE INOPERABLE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2009 Acura MDX
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Elantra...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory