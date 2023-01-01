Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Hyundai Elantra

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Elantra

2011 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10553583
  2. 10553583
  3. 10553583
  4. 10553583
  5. 10553583
  6. 10553583
  7. 10553583
  8. 10553583
  9. 10553583
  10. 10553583
  11. 10553583
  12. 10553583
  13. 10553583
  14. 10553583
  15. 10553583
  16. 10553583
  17. 10553583
  18. 10553583
  19. 10553583
  20. 10553583
  21. 10553583
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10553583
  • Stock #: 259296
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE5BH008256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLU
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCESSIVE RUST TO ROCKER PANELS.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2014 Ford Expedition...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Ford Transit Co...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Ford F-250 Supe...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory