UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. TPMS LIGHT ON.

2011 Jeep Patriot

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2011 Jeep Patriot

2011 Jeep Patriot

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 1J4NF2GB7BD100206

  Exterior Colour WHT
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. TPMS LIGHT ON.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2011 Jeep Patriot