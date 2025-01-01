Menu
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. NON-OPERATIVE. VISIBLE DMAAGE ALL AROUND. BATTERY NEEDS TO BE REPLACED. ALTERNATOR NEEDS TO BE REPLACED

2011 Jeep Patriot

0 KM

2011 Jeep Patriot

2011 Jeep Patriot

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

VIN 1J4NF2GB6BD100200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. NON-OPERATIVE. VISIBLE DMAAGE ALL AROUND. BATTERY NEEDS TO BE REPLACED. ALTERNATOR NEEDS TO BE REPLACED

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
