2011 Jeep Wrangler

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2011 Jeep Wrangler

2011 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited

2011 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 9323746
  • Stock #: 252234
  • VIN: 1J4BA5H15BL532789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

GLASS RECORD FOR $274.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Convertible

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

