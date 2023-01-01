$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Listing ID: 9885749
- Stock #: 255811
- VIN: 1J4AA2D10BL527757
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
AIR BAG LIGHT IS ON. TPMS LIGHT IS ON.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Convertible, Leather Seats
