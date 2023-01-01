Menu
2011 Jeep Wrangler

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

SPORT

Location

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Used
  • Listing ID: 9885749
  • Stock #: 255811
  • VIN: 1J4AA2D10BL527757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

AIR BAG LIGHT IS ON. TPMS LIGHT IS ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Convertible, Leather Seats

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

