Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

Watch This Vehicle
12657924

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 12657924
  2. 12657924
  3. 12657924
  4. 12657924
  5. 12657924
  6. 12657924
  7. 12657924
  8. 12657924
  9. 12657924
  10. 12657924
  11. 12657924
  12. 12657924
  13. 12657924
  14. 12657924
  15. 12657924
  16. 12657924
  17. 12657924
  18. 12657924
  19. 12657924
  20. 12657924
  21. 12657924
  22. 12657924
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN JM1BL1UF7B1378947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2012 Nissan Rogue for sale in Innisfil, ON
2012 Nissan Rogue 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Explorer Police IN for sale in Innisfil, ON
2017 Ford Explorer Police IN 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata SE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2015 Hyundai Sonata SE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2011 Mazda MAZDA3