2011 MINI Cooper
Used
- Listing ID: 8419599
- Stock #: 902365
- VIN: WMWSU3C57BT099646
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN HALTON HILLS. UNIT WILL BE DEILVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD. MANUAL TRANSMISSION. AIRBAG LIGHT ON. AIRBAGS INOPERABLE.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning,Electric Windows,Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Interior Colour: Black,DashBoard Lights: Air Bag/ Supplemental restraint System (SRS),Radio: AM-FM-Bluetooth
