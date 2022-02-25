Menu
2011 MINI Cooper

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2011 MINI Cooper

2011 MINI Cooper

2011 MINI Cooper

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  Listing ID: 8419599
  Stock #: 902365
  VIN: WMWSU3C57BT099646

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour BLK
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # 902365
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN HALTON HILLS. UNIT WILL BE DEILVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD. MANUAL TRANSMISSION. AIRBAG LIGHT ON. AIRBAGS INOPERABLE.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning,Electric Windows,Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Interior Colour: Black,DashBoard Lights: Air Bag/ Supplemental restraint System (SRS),Radio: AM-FM-Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

