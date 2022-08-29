$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Mitsubishi RVR
Used
- Listing ID: 9064750
- Stock #: 244865
- VIN: JA4AJ4AU5BZ606882
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCIAL REPO. ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE.ENGINE LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON.CARFAX REPORTS 1 INCIDENT FOR $5421
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof
