2011 Mitsubishi RVR

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9064750

9064750 Stock #: 244865

244865 VIN: JA4AJ4AU5BZ606882

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BLK

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.