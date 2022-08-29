Menu
2011 Mitsubishi RVR

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 9064750
  • Stock #: 244865
  • VIN: JA4AJ4AU5BZ606882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO. ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE.ENGINE LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON.CARFAX REPORTS 1 INCIDENT FOR $5421

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

