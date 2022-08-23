Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Nissan Frontier

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Frontier

2011 Nissan Frontier

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Frontier

SV

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 8986087
  2. 8986087
  3. 8986087
  4. 8986087
  5. 8986087
  6. 8986087
  7. 8986087
  8. 8986087
  9. 8986087
  10. 8986087
  11. 8986087
  12. 8986087
  13. 8986087
  14. 8986087
  15. 8986087
  16. 8986087
  17. 8986087
  18. 8986087
  19. 8986087
  20. 8986087
  21. 8986087
  22. 8986087
  23. 8986087
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8986087
  • Stock #: 250203
  • VIN: 1N6AD0CU5BC408550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT ON . ABS LIGHT ON. SERVICE ENGINE SOON. LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2012 Honda Civic
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2003 Dodge Ram 2500
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

1-888-450-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-450-6224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory