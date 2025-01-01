$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2011 Nissan Leaf
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
VIN JN1AZ0CPXBT003267
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHT
- Fuel Type Electric
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 277054
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
TPMS LIGHT ON. COMES WITH CHARGER.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
