SERVICE ENGINE.

2011 Nissan Sentra

0 KM

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Used
VIN 3N1AB6AP5BL716687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

SERVICE ENGINE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
