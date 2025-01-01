Menu
Account
Sign In
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.

2011 Subaru Impreza

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Subaru Impreza

2.5i

Watch This Vehicle
13179339

2011 Subaru Impreza

2.5i

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 13179339
  2. 13179339
  3. 13179339
  4. 13179339
  5. 13179339
  6. 13179339
  7. 13179339
  8. 13179339
  9. 13179339
  10. 13179339
  11. 13179339
  12. 13179339
  13. 13179339
  14. 13179339
  15. 13179339
  16. 13179339
  17. 13179339
  18. 13179339
  19. 13179339
  20. 13179339
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN JF1GH6C65BG800609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2003 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2003 Toyota Corolla LE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Explorer Police IN for sale in Innisfil, ON
2020 Ford Explorer Police IN 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW for sale in Innisfil, ON
2018 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2011 Subaru Impreza