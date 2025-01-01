Menu
Account
Sign In
BATTERY NEEDS REPLACED.

2011 Subaru Outback

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Subaru Outback

2.5I Premi

Watch This Vehicle
12569456

2011 Subaru Outback

2.5I Premi

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 12569456
  2. 12569456
  3. 12569456
  4. 12569456
  5. 12569456
  6. 12569456
  7. 12569456
  8. 12569456
  9. 12569456
  10. 12569456
  11. 12569456
  12. 12569456
  13. 12569456
  14. 12569456
  15. 12569456
  16. 12569456
  17. 12569456
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 4S4BRHBC9B3325389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRY
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

BATTERY NEEDS REPLACED.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Innisfil, ON
2016 Ford Edge SEL 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Express G2500 for sale in Innisfil, ON
2014 Chevrolet Express G2500 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Edge SPORT for sale in Innisfil, ON
2017 Ford Edge SPORT 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2011 Subaru Outback