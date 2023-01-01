$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Prius
Used
- Stock #: 254537
- VIN: JTDKN3DU4B1400908
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SIL
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL PROCEEDS GO TO PRINCESS MARGARET CANCER FOUNDATION. CARFAX REPORTS 1 INCIDENT FOR UNKNOWN AMOUNT.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof
