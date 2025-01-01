$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2011 VOLKSW JETTA TDI
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
VIN 3VWDL7AJ6BM029427
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SIL
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON. ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI-LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE. AIRBAG LIGHT ON. CHECK ENGINE LIGHT ON.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
