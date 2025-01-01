Menu
Account
Sign In
TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON. ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI-LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE. AIRBAG LIGHT ON. CHECK ENGINE LIGHT ON.

2011 VOLKSW JETTA TDI

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 VOLKSW JETTA TDI

Watch This Vehicle
12712572

2011 VOLKSW JETTA TDI

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 12712572
  2. 12712572
  3. 12712572
  4. 12712572
  5. 12712572
  6. 12712572
  7. 12712572
  8. 12712572
  9. 12712572
  10. 12712572
  11. 12712572
  12. 12712572
  13. 12712572
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 3VWDL7AJ6BM029427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON. ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI-LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE. AIRBAG LIGHT ON. CHECK ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2017 Ford Taurus Police Inte for sale in Innisfil, ON
2017 Ford Taurus Police Inte 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Taurus Police Inte for sale in Innisfil, ON
2015 Ford Taurus Police Inte 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Altima S for sale in Innisfil, ON
2012 Nissan Altima S 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2011 VOLKSW JETTA TDI