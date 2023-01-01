Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2011 Volkswagen Jetta

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

TDI

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

TDI

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10219311
  2. 10219311
  3. 10219311
  4. 10219311
  5. 10219311
  6. 10219311
  7. 10219311
  8. 10219311
  9. 10219311
  10. 10219311
  11. 10219311
  12. 10219311
  13. 10219311
  14. 10219311
  15. 10219311
  16. 10219311
  17. 10219311
  18. 10219311
  19. 10219311
  20. 10219311
  21. 10219311
  22. 10219311
  23. 10219311
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10219311
  • Stock #: 257990
  • VIN: 3VWDL7AJ2BM057936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLU
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2013 GMC Sierra C150...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Cherokee
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory