Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 BMW X3

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 BMW X3

xDrive35i

Watch This Vehicle

2012 BMW X3

xDrive35i

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10754672
  2. 10754672
  3. 10754672
  4. 10754672
  5. 10754672
  6. 10754672
  7. 10754672
  8. 10754672
  9. 10754672
  10. 10754672
  11. 10754672
  12. 10754672
  13. 10754672
  14. 10754672
  15. 10754672
  16. 10754672
  17. 10754672
  18. 10754672
  19. 10754672
  20. 10754672
  21. 10754672
  22. 10754672
  23. 10754672
  24. 10754672
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 5UXWX7C58CL976003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2009 Audi Q5 3.2 for sale in Innisfil, ON
2009 Audi Q5 3.2 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek Premium for sale in Innisfil, ON
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek Premium 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Infiniti QX56 for sale in Innisfil, ON
2012 Infiniti QX56 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2012 BMW X3