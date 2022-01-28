Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Buick Verano

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Contact Seller
2012 Buick Verano

2012 Buick Verano

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Buick Verano

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

  1. 8244144
  2. 8244144
  3. 8244144
  4. 8244144
  5. 8244144
  6. 8244144
  7. 8244144
  8. 8244144
  9. 8244144
  10. 8244144
  11. 8244144
  12. 8244144
  13. 8244144
  14. 8244144
  15. 8244144
  16. 8244144
  17. 8244144
  18. 8244144
  19. 8244144
  20. 8244144
  21. 8244144
  22. 8244144
  23. 8244144
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8244144
  • Stock #: 246681
  • VIN: 1G4PP5SK6C4174038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 246681
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT.EXTRA TIRES IN BACK.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2014 Hyundai Accent
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus SE
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Ford Crown Vict...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

1-888-450-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-450-6224

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory