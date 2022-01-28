$CALL+ tax & licensing
North Toronto Auction
2012 Buick Verano
Location
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Listing ID: 8244144
- Stock #: 246681
- VIN: 1G4PP5SK6C4174038
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT.EXTRA TIRES IN BACK.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5