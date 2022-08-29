$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Camaro
LT
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Listing ID: 9323734
- Stock #: 252064
- VIN: 2G1FC1E37C9210589
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLK
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.ENGINE LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON. CARFAX REPORTS 1 INCIDENT FOR $20383
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats
