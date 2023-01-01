Menu
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

0 KM

$CALL

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 9614671
  • Stock #: 254031
  • VIN: 2GNFLEE51C6329425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

