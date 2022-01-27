Menu
2012 Chevrolet Express

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2012 Chevrolet Express

2012 Chevrolet Express

2012 Chevrolet Express

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8152291
  • Stock #: 901908
  • VIN: 1GCWGFBA0C1167620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 901908
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN TORONTO ON.UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD.AIRBAG LIGHT ON. ENGINE LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning,Interior Colour: Grey,DashBoard Lights: Air Bag/ Supplemental restraint System (SRS)-Engine-TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitor System),Radio: AM-FM

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-XXXX

1-888-450-6224

