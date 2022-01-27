$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Express
Used
- Listing ID: 8152291
- Stock #: 901908
- VIN: 1GCWGFBA0C1167620
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHT
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 901908
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN TORONTO ON.UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD.AIRBAG LIGHT ON. ENGINE LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning,Interior Colour: Grey,DashBoard Lights: Air Bag/ Supplemental restraint System (SRS)-Engine-TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitor System),Radio: AM-FM
