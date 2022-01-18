Menu
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8143714
  Stock #: 901874
  VIN: 1GC1KVCG2CF203414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 901874
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN TORONTO ON.UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD.STRUCTURAL DAMAGE-ALTERATION. TPMS LIGHT ON.ENGINE LIGHT ON

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning,Power Locks,Tilt Wheel,Interior Colour: Black,DashBoard Lights: Engine-Service Required-TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitor System),Radio: AM-FM

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

