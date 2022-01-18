$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Listing ID: 8143714
- Stock #: 901874
- VIN: 1GC1KVCG2CF203414
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHT
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN TORONTO ON.UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD.STRUCTURAL DAMAGE-ALTERATION. TPMS LIGHT ON.ENGINE LIGHT ON
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning,Power Locks,Tilt Wheel,Interior Colour: Black,DashBoard Lights: Engine-Service Required-TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitor System),Radio: AM-FM
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5