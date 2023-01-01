$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Toronto Auction
2012 Chevrolet Volt
Location
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Listing ID: 9631675
- Stock #: 254147
- VIN: 1G1RA6E44CU102281
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHT
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE LIGHT IS ON. TPMS LIGHT IS ON. CHARGING CABLE IN OFFICE. 4 EXTRA TIRES ON RIMS. CARFAX REPORTS 2 INCIDENTS FOR UNKNOWN AMOUNTS.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
