2012 Chevrolet Volt

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9631675
  • Stock #: 254147
  • VIN: 1G1RA6E44CU102281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 254147
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT IS ON. TPMS LIGHT IS ON. CHARGING CABLE IN OFFICE. 4 EXTRA TIRES ON RIMS. CARFAX REPORTS 2 INCIDENTS FOR UNKNOWN AMOUNTS.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

