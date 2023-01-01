Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Volt

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Volt

2012 Chevrolet Volt

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Volt

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 9807739
  2. 9807739
  3. 9807739
  4. 9807739
  5. 9807739
  6. 9807739
  7. 9807739
  8. 9807739
  9. 9807739
  10. 9807739
  11. 9807739
  12. 9807739
  13. 9807739
  14. 9807739
  15. 9807739
  16. 9807739
  17. 9807739
  18. 9807739
  19. 9807739
  20. 9807739
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 9807739
  • Stock #: 252688
  • VIN: 1G1RA6E40CU100561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 252688
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. ENGINE LIGHT ON. CHARGING CABLE IN OFFICE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2016 Ford Escape SE
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 SUPE...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Volt
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory