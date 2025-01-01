$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2012 CHRYSL 200 LX
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
866-229-2253
Used
CALL
VIN 1C3CCBAB4CN268738
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. TPMS LIGHT ON. ENGINE LIGHT ON. ABS LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERATIVE.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Convertible
