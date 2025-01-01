Menu
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. TPMS LIGHT ON. ENGINE LIGHT ON. ABS LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERATIVE.

2012 CHRYSL 200 LX

0 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2012 CHRYSL 200 LX

12893198

2012 CHRYSL 200 LX

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 1C3CCBAB4CN268738

  Exterior Colour Red
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. TPMS LIGHT ON. ENGINE LIGHT ON. ABS LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERATIVE.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Convertible

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2012 CHRYSL 200 LX