2012 Dodge Challenger

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8630792

8630792 Stock #: 248073

248073 VIN: 2C3CDYAG9CH125398

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 248073

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.