North Toronto Auction
2012 Dodge Challenger
Location
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Used
- Stock #: 248073
- VIN: 2C3CDYAG9CH125398
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ABS LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPE.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5