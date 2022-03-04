Menu
2012 Dodge Challenger

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2012 Dodge Challenger

2012 Dodge Challenger

2012 Dodge Challenger

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  Listing ID: 8630792
  Stock #: 248073
  VIN: 2C3CDYAG9CH125398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 248073
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ABS LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPE.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

