2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10074513
  • Stock #: 256650
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1CR417541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 256650
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON.AIR CONDITIONING INOPERABLE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-XXXX

866-229-2253

