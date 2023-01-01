$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Toronto Auction
866-229-2253
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 10074513
- Stock #: 256650
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG1CR417541
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 256650
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE LIGHT ON.AIR CONDITIONING INOPERABLE.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5