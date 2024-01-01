Menu
ENGINE 4X TIRES ON RIM.

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

0 KM

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

VIN 2C4RDGBG5CR262492

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 270338
  • Mileage 0 KM

ENGINE 4X TIRES ON RIM.

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
