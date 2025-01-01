$5,900+ taxes & licensing
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$5,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Charcoal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Light Graystone Interior
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 229,077 KM
Vehicle Description
| NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS | SOLD AS TRADED | Discover practicality and value with this 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, a reliable family van designed to make every trip comfortable and convenient. Powered by a 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine, it delivers smooth performance and excellent versatility whether you're commuting, running errands, or heading out on a road trip. Inside, you'll find Dodges signature Stow n Go seating, allowing you to easily fold the seats flat for impressive cargo space whenever you need it. With dual sliding doors, comfortable seating for seven, and thoughtful storage throughout, this Caravan is built to handle daily life with ease. Affordable, spacious, and dependable the Grand Caravan SE remains one of the best values in family transportation.*Vehicle Sold "AS-IS"*The motor vehicle sold is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
