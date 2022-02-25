Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
North Toronto Auction

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8419593
  • Stock #: 902334
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG2CR184749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ORG
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 902334
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN SCARBOROUGH. UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD. COMES WITH NAVIGATION. AIRBAG LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON. AIRBAGS INOPERABLE.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Navigation,Power Locks,Power Seats,Tilt Wheel,Interior Colour: Black,DashBoard Lights: Air Bag/ Supplemental restraint System (SRS)-TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitor System),Radio: A...

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

