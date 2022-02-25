$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
North Toronto Auction
1-888-450-6224
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
1-888-450-6224
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 8419593
- Stock #: 902334
- VIN: 2C4RDGDG2CR184749
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ORG
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 902334
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT LOCATED OFFSITE IN SCARBOROUGH. UNIT WILL BE DELIVERED TO NTA ONCE SOLD. COMES WITH NAVIGATION. AIRBAG LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON. AIRBAGS INOPERABLE.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Heated Seats,Keyless Entry,Navigation,Power Locks,Power Seats,Tilt Wheel,Interior Colour: Black,DashBoard Lights: Air Bag/ Supplemental restraint System (SRS)-TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitor System),Radio: A...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From North Toronto Auction
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5