North Toronto Auction
1-888-450-6224
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
North Toronto Auction
3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
1-888-450-6224
Used
- Listing ID: 8715491
- Stock #: 248639
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG7CR424087
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHT
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 248639
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. ENGINE LIGHT ON. ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE. TPMS LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
