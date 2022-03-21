Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

Location

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

  1. 8715491
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8715491
  Stock #: 248639
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG7CR424087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 248639
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. ENGINE LIGHT ON. ABS LIGHT ON. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERABLE. TPMS LIGHT ON. TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

