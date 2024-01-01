Menu
UNFIT OWNERSHIP-MUST TOW UNIT. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. TPMS LIGHT ON. ENGINE LIGHT ON.

2012 Dodge Journey

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Journey

SXT

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 3C4PDCCG6CT310089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 261986
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP-MUST TOW UNIT. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. TPMS LIGHT ON. ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2012 Dodge Journey