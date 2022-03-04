Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

183,163 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

R/T

R/T

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

183,163KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8650234
  • Stock #: 46006BU
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG4CT298607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 183,163 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

