2012 Dodge Ram 1500

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2012 Dodge Ram 1500

2012 Dodge Ram 1500

Sport

2012 Dodge Ram 1500

Sport

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8240130
  Stock #: 246097
  VIN: 1C6RD7HT8CS168990

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour BLK
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO.RADIO BROKEN.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

