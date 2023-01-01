Menu
2012 Dodge Ram 1500

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Ram 1500

Location

Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9601495
  • Stock #: 253870
  • VIN: 1C6RD6FPXCS208308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT ONWERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

