Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Ram 2500

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Ram 2500

2012 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 9966593
  2. 9966593
  3. 9966593
  4. 9966593
  5. 9966593
  6. 9966593
  7. 9966593
  8. 9966593
  9. 9966593
  10. 9966593
  11. 9966593
  12. 9966593
  13. 9966593
  14. 9966593
  15. 9966593
  16. 9966593
  17. 9966593
  18. 9966593
  19. 9966593
  20. 9966593
  21. 9966593
  22. 9966593
  23. 9966593
  24. 9966593
  25. 9966593
  26. 9966593
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 9966593
  • Stock #: 256077
  • VIN: 3C6UD5DL2CG217872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT. TPMS LIGHT IS ON. GVWR: 4355 KG. AIRBAG LIGHT IS ON. SERVICE 4 WHEEL DRIVE LIGHT IS ON

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2012 Dodge Ram 2500 ...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-250 Supe...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Ford Escape HYB...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory