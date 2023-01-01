$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Ram 2500
SLT
Used
- Listing ID: 9966593
- Stock #: 256077
- VIN: 3C6UD5DL2CG217872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHT
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
TRACTION CONTROL LIGHT. TPMS LIGHT IS ON. GVWR: 4355 KG. AIRBAG LIGHT IS ON. SERVICE 4 WHEEL DRIVE LIGHT IS ON
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel
