2012 Fiat 500

101,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

2012 Fiat 500

2012 Fiat 500

Lounge

2012 Fiat 500

Lounge

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

101,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8254063
  • Stock #: 45272AUXZ
  • VIN: 3C3CFFCR9CT224906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
5 Speed Manual
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

