2012 Ford E-250

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Econoline

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9468096
  • Stock #: 252664
  • VIN: 1FTNE2EL3CDA00335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP. 12 EXTRA TIRES ON RIMS.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Tilt Wheel

