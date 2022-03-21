Menu
Account
2012 Ford F-150

0 KM

$CALL

$CALL

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

SUPERCREW

2012 Ford F-150

SUPERCREW

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

Used
  • Listing ID: 8710106
  • Stock #: 248651
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EFXCFA76421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE.STRUCTURAL DAMAGE FROM EXCESSIVE RUST.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

