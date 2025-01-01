Menu
Account
Sign In
TPMS LIGHT ON. AIRBAG LIGHT ON. AIRBAGS ARE INOPERATIVE. TRANSMISSION PROBLEM - NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIR. ALL WINDOWNS NON-OPERATIVE.

2012 Ford F-250

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Ford F-250

Super Duty

Watch This Vehicle
12445780

2012 Ford F-250

Super Duty

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 12445780
  2. 12445780
  3. 12445780
  4. 12445780
  5. 12445780
  6. 12445780
  7. 12445780
  8. 12445780
  9. 12445780
  10. 12445780
  11. 12445780
  12. 12445780
  13. 12445780
  14. 12445780
  15. 12445780
  16. 12445780
  17. 12445780
  18. 12445780
  19. 12445780
  20. 12445780
  21. 12445780
  22. 12445780
  23. 12445780
  24. 12445780
  25. 12445780
  26. 12445780
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1FT7W2B60CEA67991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT ON. AIRBAG LIGHT ON. AIRBAGS ARE INOPERATIVE. TRANSMISSION PROBLEM - NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIR. ALL WINDOWNS NON-OPERATIVE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Innisfil, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Explorer Police IN for sale in Innisfil, ON
2018 Ford Explorer Police IN 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford Econoline for sale in Innisfil, ON
2010 Ford Econoline 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2012 Ford F-250