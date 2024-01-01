Menu
Account
Sign In
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. SOLD ON BID APPROVAL.

2012 Ford F-350

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Ford F-350

Super Duty

Watch This Vehicle
12005854

2012 Ford F-350

Super Duty

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1FT8X3B64CEC36689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. SOLD ON BID APPROVAL.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2017 Honda CR-V EXL for sale in Innisfil, ON
2017 Honda CR-V EXL 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Subaru Legacy 3.6R PREMIU for sale in Innisfil, ON
2016 Subaru Legacy 3.6R PREMIU 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Acura ILX PREMIUM for sale in Innisfil, ON
2018 Acura ILX PREMIUM 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2012 Ford F-350