2012 Ford Fusion

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

1-888-450-6224

2012 Ford Fusion

2012 Ford Fusion

SEL

2012 Ford Fusion

SEL

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

1-888-450-6224

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8320863
  • Stock #: 246864
  • VIN: 3FAHP0CG8CR343219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 246864
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

.ENGINE LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

