North Toronto Auction
2012 GMC Acadia
SLE
Used
- Listing ID: 10553592
- Stock #: 259297
- VIN: 1GKKVPED2CJ112879
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SIL
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE LIGHT ON. REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof
