Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2012 GMC Sierra 1500

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SL

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 10340712
  2. 10340712
  3. 10340712
  4. 10340712
  5. 10340712
  6. 10340712
  7. 10340712
  8. 10340712
  9. 10340712
  10. 10340712
  11. 10340712
  12. 10340712
  13. 10340712
  14. 10340712
  15. 10340712
  16. 10340712
  17. 10340712
  18. 10340712
  19. 10340712
  20. 10340712
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10340712
  • Stock #: 258063
  • VIN: 3GTP2UEA5CG246592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SIL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE LIGHT ON. TPMS LIGHT ON. AIRBAG LIGHT ON. AIRBAGS INOPERABLE

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus SE
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory