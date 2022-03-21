2012 GMC Sierra 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8735585

8735585 Stock #: 248744

248744 VIN: 3GTP2XE2XCG259607

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BLK

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 248744

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.