2012 GMC Sierra 1500

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

SL

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9539452
  • Stock #: 253375
  • VIN: 3GTP2UEA7CG149118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLU
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT IS ON.STRUCTURAL DAMAGE DUE TO EXCESSIVE RUST.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

