Menu
Account
Sign In
TPMS LIGHT ON. 4 EXTRA TIRES ON RIMS.

2012 GMC Terrain

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 GMC Terrain

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
12436660

2012 GMC Terrain

SLT

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 12436660
  2. 12436660
  3. 12436660
  4. 12436660
  5. 12436660
  6. 12436660
  7. 12436660
  8. 12436660
  9. 12436660
  10. 12436660
  11. 12436660
  12. 12436660
  13. 12436660
  14. 12436660
  15. 12436660
  16. 12436660
  17. 12436660
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 2GKFLVE59C6342274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLK
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 275521
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TPMS LIGHT ON. 4 EXTRA TIRES ON RIMS.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2011 Ford Ranger SUPER CAB for sale in Innisfil, ON
2011 Ford Ranger SUPER CAB 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 for sale in Innisfil, ON
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Cadillac SRX for sale in Innisfil, ON
2013 Cadillac SRX 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2012 GMC Terrain